Former New York Giants Star Lands First Coaching Job

Former New York Giants offensive lineman David Diehl is officially breaking into the coaching world.

Diehl, who has worked in broadcasting since retiring from the NFL after the 2013 season, announced on Monday that he is joining the staff at the University of Memphis.

"My Football Journey Continues & I Couldn’t Be More Proud & Excited To Announce That I Will Be Joining Head Coach Ryan Silverfield & The University of Memphis Football 2022 Coaching Staff," Diehl said. "I Haven’t Been This Driven, Motivated, & Focused Since Being Drafted By The New York Football Giants In 2003. Let’s Go Tigers!!!"

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who covered Diehl as a Giants beat writer with the Newark Star-Ledger, the 41-year-old will serve as an offensive analyst.

A fifth-round pick out of Illinois by the Giants in 2003, Diehl started 160 games in 11 seasons with the team. He played every position on the offensive line except center.

Diehl, who was a second-team All-Pro in 2008 and a Pro Bowler in 2009, also helped the Giants win Super Bowls XLII and XLVI. He started every game in each of his first seven years in the NFL.