Ever since last offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors. With the 2022 offseason approaching very soon, those rumors are starting to heat up again.

During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson’s future in the NFL.

Tannenbaum ultimately believes Wilson should want to play for the New York Giants next season. Despite the G-Men’s recent struggles, Tannenbaum thinks Wilson could thrive in a large market.

“When you win in New York, you walk forever,” Tannenbaum said on Get Up. “It’s the biggest stage in the world. I think that suits Russell and his wife [Ciara]. And I think it would make a great story for the NFL and New York if Russell Wilson goes to the Giants.”

ESPN’s Ryan Clark totally disagreed with Tannenbaum’s take. He doesn’t believe the Giants will provide Wilson a chance to win a Super Bowl.

On Thursday, Wilson addressed his future with the Seahawks. It doesn’t sound like he’s ready to leave Seattle just yet.

“My plan is to win Super Bowls,” Wilson told reporters. “And my plan is to win them here. It’s that simple.”

Of course, Wilson could change his mind in the coming weeks. If he does want out of Seattle, there will be a huge market for him.

After all, Wilson is a game-changer at quarterback who can transform a competitive team into a Super Bowl contender.