Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested In Sting At 82

Former New York Giants wide receiver Pete Hall is apparently feeling spry enough in his later years to be arrested for trying to sell cocaine.

According to FOX 5 NY, the 82-year-old Hall was arrested in a federal drug sting. He is accused of trying to distribute five kilos of cocaine, though a report from the New York Daily News indicates Hall actually had seven kilos in his possession.

“Hall is accused of arranging the drug deal with a confidential source who has worked with the DEA for 13 years in exchange for “financial and immigration benefits,” said the Daily News. “The pair met in front of Hall’s apartment building at 9:30 a.m. When Hall entered the cooperator’s vehicle with a large gray bag, authorities moved in.”

This isn’t Hall’s first run-in with the law. He was sentenced to a 20-year prison term in 2010 for defrauding investors, but has been on home confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hall was a 12th-round draft pick for the Giants out of Marquette in 1960. He played one season as an end for the team in 1961.

In 12 games (two starts), Hall caught two passes for 22 yards.