Tim Tebow successfully completed his NFL comeback when he landed a spot on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster earlier this off-season. Why can’t former New York Giants RB Brandon Jacobs do the same?

Jacobs announced on Thursday he’s attempting an NFL comeback, but not as a running back. The former New York Giants thinks his skill-set is now best suited for defensive end.

“Well since Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I to will comeback. I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance!!!” The only difference between Tebow’s comeback and Jacobs’ potential comeback is Tebow went from playing quarterback to tight end – two offensive positions. Jacobs would be attempting to transition from running back to defensive end, which would potentially be a much more difficult task. Well since Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I to will comeback. I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance!!! — Brandon Jacobs (@BrandonJacobs27) May 27, 2021

Brandon Jacobs believes he’s capable of transitioning to defensive end because of how much more athletic he is than Tim Tebow.

I am really serious about coming back as a defensive end. I can still run, I am strong and there’s no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am. I just need a shot that’s it!! If I can’t cut it I’ll take it like a man. Just give me one chance that’s all!! — Brandon Jacobs (@BrandonJacobs27) May 27, 2021

We’ve seen crazier things happen before. If Brandon Jacobs is dead-set on playing defensive end and making an NFL comeback, we’re not doubting him.

The former New York Giants running back was an absolute menace on the football field during his time with the New York Giants. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound back carried the rock a total of 1,141 times for 5,094 yards and 60 touchdowns during his eight-year NFL career.

Jacobs certainly looked more like a defensive end than running back back in the day. A transition to the position makes sense, even though it’s been eight years since he last played in the NFL.