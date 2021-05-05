Former NFL Star Has A Warning For Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley appears to be on pace for a return to action for the start of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 last year. However, a Hall of Fame running back encouraged him not to rush his comeback.

Former Denver Broncos ballcarrier Terrell Davis gave out some free advice to the New York Giants star earlier this week. He encouraged Barkley to take his time and not feel like he has to cut his rehab short in order to start working out at full speed.

“For me, I tell players coming back from an injury is sometimes you have to protect yourself from yourself,” Davis said, via TMZ Sports. “And, what I mean by that is we’re very competitive and we want to come back and beat the timeframe.

“So, if the doctor says it’s a six-week or six-month recovery — whatever it is — our minds is, ‘I’m coming back in half that time. I’m coming back in three weeks or three months.'”

Davis knows a thing or two about trying to return too quickly from a serious injury. After rushing for over 2,000 yards and winning the league’s MVP Award in 1998, he tore his own ACL the following season. He was never quite the same and was out of the league just a few years later in 2001.

“I always tell players,” Davis says, “‘Listen, I understand you feel like you’re ready to come back, make sure you’re sure. Make sure that you’re ready to come back because you can do more damage if you come back prematurely than if you wait.'”

Barkley’s last season was cut short by the ACL injury, but his first two years in the league were impressive, to say the least. He became just the third player in league history to rack up 2,000 all-purpose yards during his rookie season and he scored 15 touchdowns in the process. In 2019, he tallied 1,441 yards from scrimmage, along with eight more scores.

Giants’ head coach Joe Judge didn’t put a timetable on Barkley’s return, but did mention that he was pleased with his running back’s progress in a recent media session.

“I couldn’t tell you a timetable on that because we don’t really have a hard answer ourselves,” Judge said this week, per 247 Sports. “But I’d say that’s not out of the ordinary, for any player who’s coming off an injury at different levels of the rehab to have restrictions one way or another throughout training camp.

“So he won’t be the only one that we may or may not have to monitor throughout training camp. But look — he’s doing everything he can to get himself back as fast as possible.”

