Giants Announce 3 Offensive Starters Won’t Play vs. Panthers

The New York Giants, who are trying to keep their season alive, will be without three offensive starters this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The Giants are off to a 1-5 start to the 2021 season. Most recently, New York lost in blowout fashion to the Los Angeles Rams.

Joe Judge and the Giants are doing anything they can to salvage what’s already become a miserable season. Unfortunately, it’s not going to get any easier due to injuries.

The Giants will be without running back Saquon Barkley and receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay against the Panthers on Sunday. That’s not all though. Tight end Evan Ingram, receiver John Ross, receiver Sterling Shepard and receiver Darius Slayton are all listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Things can’t get much worse for the New York Giants. They’re off to a 1-5 start and most of those games happened with a healthy Giants team. Now they’re unhealthy, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. It could end up being an ugly few weeks here in the Big Apple.

After a 1-5 start, questions have already begun arising surrounding Joe Judge’s future. He’s made tons of questionable decisions so far during his coaching career. And his team’s injuries are piling up, which isn’t neccessarily his fault but certainly calls into question his conditioning staff.

Judge can silence his doubters with a win on Sunday. But that’ll prove difficult without so many of his offensive starters.

The Giants take on the Panthers this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.