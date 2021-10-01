Giants Announce 3 Starters Are Out Sunday Against Saints

After an 0-3 start, the New York Giants hope to get their first win of the 2021 season this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. But beating New Orleans is about to get a lot tougher for Big Blue after their latest injury report.

On Friday, the Giants announced that three of their starters on offense are out for Sunday’s game. Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, along with starting guard Ben Bredeson, have both been ruled out.

Shepard has a hamstring injury and played only about a third of the Giants’ snaps against the Atlanta Falcons last week. He has 18 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown to start the season.

Slayton was similarly limited with a hamstring injury and had one reception against the Falcons in Week 3. He has seven receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown to start his third NFL season.

Bredeson is in his first year with the Giants after spending his 2020 rookie season with the Baltimore Ravens. He got his first NFL start against the Falcons last week and played all snaps, but suffered a hand injury in the process.

Giants Game Statuses vs. Falcons Out: OL Ben Bredeson (hand), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) Questionable: DB Keion Crossen (elbow), LB Tae Crowder (hamstring), DB Nate Ebner (quad), TE Kaden Smith (knee) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 1, 2021

Losing Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton leaves the Giants with Kenny Golladay as their only starting wide receiver. They’ll have to lean on the less experienced Collin Johnson, Kadarius Toney and C.J. Board to help quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants offense currently ranks in the bottom half of the league due in no small part to more offensive line struggles. Those will likely continue as the team tries and solve that multi-year problem.

And against a Saints defense that currently ranks top-6 in the league, it could be a long day for Big Blue.

The game will be played on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.