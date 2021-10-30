Giants Announce Official Decision On Star RB Saquon Barkley

For the third game in a row, the New York Giants will be without star running back Saquon Barkley.

On Saturday, the Giants ruled out Barkley for their upcoming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. That means Devontae Booker will receive the bulk of the carries once again.

Barkley suffered an ankle sprain in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, but he was not placed on injured reserve. There was some optimism in the building that he would be ready for Week 8. Unfortunately, Giants fans will have to wait at least one more week to see the former No. 2 overall pick in action.

In five games this season, Barkley has 195 rushing yards, 130 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. He was actually hitting his stride right before he went down with an injury.

Barkley won’t be the only marquee player missing from the Giants’ lineup on Monday night. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been ruled out as well.

Although the Giants will be without Barkley and Golladay, the offense should have Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney at its disposal. They’ve been very productive when healthy this season.

After defeating the Panthers in an upset last weekend, the Giants are hoping to rattle off back-to-back wins for the first time this year.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Giants game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.