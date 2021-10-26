Giants Announce Injury Diagnosis For Jabrill Peppers

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants placed Jabrill Peppers on injured reserve, sidelining him for the next three weeks but not necessarily for much longer.

A short while ago, the Giants announced a much more severe injury diagnosis for their starting safety.

New York shared early on Tuesday evening that Peppers had suffered a rupture to the ACL in his right knee, along with a high ankle sprain. The combination of injuries will knock him out for the rest of the 2021 season, according to Art Stapleton.

Peppers went down in the third quarter of the Giants impressive, 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Prior to getting injured he had an impressive sack on Panthers’ quarterback Sam Darnold. However, he left the game in the third quarter and did not return.

After getting his diagnosis on Tuesday, Peppers will eye a return in 2022.

Peppers was off to a strong start in 2021, tallying 30 total tackles and a sack in five starts. Now that he’s out for the year, a combination of Julian Love and Nate Ebner will need to step up for the Giants at the position.

Peppers, a former Heisman Trophy finalist, hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations set out for him in the NFL. After being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Browns, he was a part of the trade that sent Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.

Peppers was shipped to New York in the deal where he’s started 30 games in the last three seasons.