Giants Announce Injury Update For WR Sterling Shepard

The injury bug continues to hamper New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. After missing three of the last four games, Shepard didn’t make it through Monday Night Football tonight.

The veteran wideout came up lame on the Giants’ final drive of the first half. Shepard planted his foot and dropped to the turf in pain.

It looked like a potentially serious issue, but Shepard was eventually able to walk off under his own power. However, he has since been ruled out with a quad injury.

INJURY UPDATE: WR Sterling Shepard (quad) has been ruled out. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 2, 2021

Before getting hurt, Shepard caught four passes for 25 yards. He and Devontae Booker currently lead the Giants in receptions tonight midway through the fourth quarter.

Shepard missed three of the last four games because of hamstring problems, and now he’s dealing with a hurt quad. Given the fact the Giants play on a short week on Sunday afternoon, his availability for that matchup with the Raiders looks questionable at best.

You can watch Giants-Chiefs on ESPN.