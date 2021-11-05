The Spun

Giants Announce Official Decision On RB Saquon Barkley For Raiders Game

Saquon Barkley running the ball for the New York Giants.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 23: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball in the game against the Indianapolis Colts in the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

For the fourth straight game, the Giants will be without star running back Saquon Barkley. On Friday, the team announced his status for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Barkley was ruled out for this weekend’s game due to his ankle injury. There were some concerns about his status due to a recent COVID-19 test, but it turns out his test from Wednesday was actually a false positive.

In Week 5, Barkley suffered a sprained ankle against the Dallas Cowboys. However, he wasn’t placed on injured reserve.

Giants fans were hopeful that Barkley would be back for Week 9, but it turns out he’ll miss at least one more game because of this injury.

The Giants have a bye week after Sunday’s game against the Raiders. That means Barkley will have roughly two weeks to get himself ready for a Nov. 22 showdown with the Buccaneers.

Barkley’s absence has certainly affected the Giants’ offense. Prior to the injury, he had 195 rushing yards, 130 receiving yards and three total touchdowns in five games.

Fortunately for the Giants, it sounds like their offense won’t be that shorthanded this weekend. Kadarius Toney wasn’t listed on the final injury report despite dealing with various injuries, and Kenny Golladay is officially listed as questionable.

Kickoff for the Giants-Raiders game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

