Giants Announce Update On Saquon Barkley’s Status

Not surprisingly, the first official injury update on New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley does not sound promising.

The Giants announced moments ago that the third-year standout will not return this afternoon and will undergo further evaluation on his injured right knee on Monday.

Barkley hurt his right knee early in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears today. He was in clear pain on the field and had to be helped off without putting weight on his right leg.

Barkley was eventually carted to the locker room.

At first glance, Barkley’s injury looked quite serious. He missed several games last year with a high ankle sprain, but if we were guessing, he will miss much more time than that this time.

If the worst fears are confirmed (a torn ACL), it will be a season-ending injury for the 2018 No. 2 overall pick. That’s a rough blow for one of the NFL’s most talented backs, and one who is eligible to renegotiate his contract this offseason.

The Giants trail the Bears 10-0 late in the second quarter on CBS.