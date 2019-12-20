Giants Announce Starting Quarterback For Redskins Game

Last Sunday, the New York Giants defeated the Miami Dolphins in perhaps Eli Manning’s last game of his career. The two-time Super Bowl champion started the past few weeks because Daniel Jones was nursing an ankle injury.

Manning didn’t look extremely sharp in his two starts for the Giants, but the veteran signal-caller held down the fort. Now, the offense will welcome back its rookie quarterback.

Jones practiced throughout this week and most reports stated that he was on track to start this weekend.

On Friday afternoon, the Giants made it official that Jones will start against the Washington Redskins.

Despite spraining his ankle back in Week 13, Jones managed to be a full participant in practice this week and took first-team reps.

Pat Shurmur believes Jones is 100 percent and ready for action this Sunday.

Daniel Jones confirmed to start Week 16 — New York Giants (@Giants) December 20, 2019

The final two games of this season will be very important for the G-Men. Not only does the coaching staff want to see improvement from Jones, they have to make a decision on whether or not to keep Shurmur as the head coach.

Another win for New York could also potentially drop the team out of contention for Chase Young in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kickoff for the Giants-Redskins game is at 1 p.m. ET from FedExField.