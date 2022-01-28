The Spun

Giants Announce They’ve Completed Another Head Coaching Interview

A picture of two New York Giants helmets.NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The New York Giants have at least one finalist for their head coaching position.

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has interviewed for a second time with the team. He first spoke with the team last Saturday via a video call before meeting in person with the Giants front office.

Frazier is the fifth candidate to interview for this position in person. They’ve also interviewed Dan Quinn, Brian Daboll, Brian Flores, and Patrick Graham.

Quinn is now out of the running after he decided to stay with the Cowboys after interviewing for numerous positions.

Frazier’s defense with the Bills was one of the best in the league this season. His unit only allowed 17 points per game, 163 passing yards per game, and 272 total yards per game.

That said, the Bills’ season came to an end last Sunday after they lost in overtime against the Chiefs.

With second interviews already underway, it’s likely that this process will wrap up sooner rather than later.

