The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Giants Announce Thursday Update On Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones drops back to pass.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA- OCTOBER 22: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It is Thursday, and there is still uncertainty regarding the status of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones for Sunday’s game.

For the record, the Giants officially listed Jones as limited at practice again on Thursday. The 2019 first-round pick, who is dealing with a strained neck, was also limited on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Jones was “expected” to miss this weekend’s contest in Miami. However, the last two days have given at least some hope that he’ll be able to play.

For what it’s worth, Giants interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens made it seem like there’s a good chance Jones starts on Sunday.

If he can’t go, veteran Mike Glennon will be QB1 for Big Blue, with the recently-signed Jake Fromm serving as backup.

Jones has started all 11 games for the Giants this season, throwing for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 298 yards and a pair of scores.

Coming off a win over the Eagles, New York (4-7) will take on the red-hot Miami Dolphins, winners of four in a row, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.