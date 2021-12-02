Giants Announce Thursday Update On Daniel Jones

It is Thursday, and there is still uncertainty regarding the status of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones for Sunday’s game.

For the record, the Giants officially listed Jones as limited at practice again on Thursday. The 2019 first-round pick, who is dealing with a strained neck, was also limited on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Jones was “expected” to miss this weekend’s contest in Miami. However, the last two days have given at least some hope that he’ll be able to play.

Giants injury report:

Daniel Jones listed as limited participant for second straight day. Sterling Shepard and Kyle Rudolph upgraded to limited after DNP yesterday.

Adoree Jackson + Kadarius Toney still DNP pic.twitter.com/ZKTKNrXoIL — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 2, 2021

For what it’s worth, Giants interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens made it seem like there’s a good chance Jones starts on Sunday.

If he can’t go, veteran Mike Glennon will be QB1 for Big Blue, with the recently-signed Jake Fromm serving as backup.

Freddie Kitchens makes it seem as if Daniel Jones is starting at QB pic.twitter.com/0OKgzT2lcb — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) December 2, 2021

Jones has started all 11 games for the Giants this season, throwing for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 298 yards and a pair of scores.

Coming off a win over the Eagles, New York (4-7) will take on the red-hot Miami Dolphins, winners of four in a row, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.