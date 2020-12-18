Giants Announce Update On QB Daniel Jones

After sustaining picking up a couple of injuries this week, New York Giants QB Daniel Jones’ status for Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns is up in the air.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jones is being officially listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game. Jones suffered a hamstring injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 and picked up an ankle injury in the days that followed.

The Giants second-year quarterback did not finish the 26-7 loss to Arizona, giving way to backup Colt McCoy for the final drive. Jones went 11 of 21 for 127 yards prior to his injury.

This isn’t the first time that Jones has missed a game due to injury this season. He missed the Giants’ upset win over the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones (ankle/hamstring) is officially listed as questionable, and the team has added TE Evan Engram (calf) to the report and listed him as questionable, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2020

The 2020 season has been a difficult one for Daniel Jones, not to mention Big Blue. After throwing for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns as a rookie, his per game averages this year have plummeted.

Jones has eight touchdown passes against nine interceptions, and his fumbling issues are still a big problem.

Despite all of that, the Giants have won just enough games to stay alive in the playoff race. They’re 5-8 and within a game of the Washington Football Team. They’ll beat Washington on tiebreakers if they finish with the same record.

Can the Giants score an upset over the Browns without Daniel Jones? Or does that actually become easier without him?