Giants Announce Very Appropriate Jersey Number For Shane Lemieux

The New York Giants announced rookie jersey numbers on Thursday afternoon. Even though former Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas is the top pick from the team’s 2020 class, the fan base was more interested to see what number Shane Lemieux would wear.

Lemieux was taken in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He put together a solid resume at Oregon, where he protected one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Justin Herbert.

Despite wearing No. 68 at the collegiate level, Lemieux has been given a different jersey number for his rookie season with the Giants. It turns out that he’ll wear No. 66 for New York.

This number is a natural fit for Lemieux in large part because of his last name. Mario Lemieux wore that number for the Pittsburgh Penguins, so it should be a seamless transition for Shane.

Mario is regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time. During his time with the Penguins, he won multiple Stanley Cup championships and the Hart Trophy.

Pittsburgh fans have shown their approval for Lemieux’s jersey number on social media.

Ironically enough, the Giants and Steelers will face each other this year. These two teams will play on the first Monday Night Football game of the regular season.

It’s uncertain at the moment if Lemieux will crack the starting lineup for New York. He’d have to beat out Will Hernandez or Kevin Zeitler.