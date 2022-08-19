Giants Announce Veteran WR Is Done For The Season

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Giants made a plethora of roster moves this Friday, which includes placing wide receiver Robert Foster on injured reserve.

Foster, who spent the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys, is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Since entering the league in 2018, Foster has 32 career receptions for 642 yards and three touchdowns.

Now that Foster is on injured reserve, the Giants have decided to keep Keelan Doss. They initially planned on waiving him this Friday.

The Giants' receiving corps currently features Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson.

Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are also expected to play a role on Brian Daboll's roster as long as they're healthy.

During the Giants' preseason opener, Collin Johnson led the team with 82 receiving yards. He could work his way up the depth chart with another stellar performance.

The Giants will be back in action this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.