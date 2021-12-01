Giants Announce Wednesday Injury Update On QB Daniel Jones

Despite multiple reports indicating otherwise, the New York Giants are not ready to officially rule out quarterback Daniel Jones this weekend.

On Tuesday, the Giants signed former Georgia standout Jake Fromm to their active roster off the Bills’ practice squad. Shortly after that news broke, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Jones suffered a strained neck in Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles and was expected to miss this Sunday’s game against Miami.

However, Giants head coach Joe Judge said this morning that Jones is expected to practice today and his status for Week 13 is still up in the air.

QB Daniel Jones will practice today, according to Joe Judge. He’s also expected to practice Thursday and Friday. Judge was vague about Jones’ neck injury but made it clear he’s not ruled out for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/yNxQxxI4mI — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 1, 2021

Indeed, when the Giants took the field for practice, Jones was out there in at least some capacity. We’ll likely get more clarity on just how much he was able to do after the session is over.

If Jones can’t start Sunday, veteran backup Mike Glennon will lead the Big Blue offense against the red-hot Dolphins.

Daniel Jones is on the practice field today pic.twitter.com/8XPhw1WH2p — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 1, 2021

Jones has completed 64.3% of his passes this season for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also gained 298 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground.

The Giants (4-7) are currently one game out of the final NFC Wild Card spot.