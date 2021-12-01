The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Giants Announce Wednesday Injury Update On QB Daniel Jones

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on the field.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Despite multiple reports indicating otherwise, the New York Giants are not ready to officially rule out quarterback Daniel Jones this weekend.

On Tuesday, the Giants signed former Georgia standout Jake Fromm to their active roster off the Bills’ practice squad. Shortly after that news broke, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Jones suffered a strained neck in Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles and was expected to miss this Sunday’s game against Miami.

However, Giants head coach Joe Judge said this morning that Jones is expected to practice today and his status for Week 13 is still up in the air.

Indeed, when the Giants took the field for practice, Jones was out there in at least some capacity. We’ll likely get more clarity on just how much he was able to do after the session is over.

If Jones can’t start Sunday, veteran backup Mike Glennon will lead the Big Blue offense against the red-hot Dolphins.

Jones has completed 64.3% of his passes this season for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also gained 298 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground.

The Giants (4-7) are currently one game out of the final NFC Wild Card spot.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.