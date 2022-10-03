Giants Announced They've Signed Notable Linebacker

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are trying to remake their linebacking corps on the fly and they added another name to the mix Monday.

The Giants announced this evening they signed veteran A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Klein, a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2013, has played in 134 career games with 80 starts.

He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Buffalo with current Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, racking up 110 tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries in 31 games.

For his career, Klein has amassed 449 tackles, 15.5 sacks, four interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

While he was signed to the practice squad today, it seems likely that Klein will be promoted to the active roster sooner rather than later. The Giants previously signed another veteran linebacker, Jaylon Smith, to the practice squad on September 20, and he started yesterday's game 12 days later.