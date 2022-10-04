Giants Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday
The New York Giants need to fortify their quarterback depth following injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.
Big Blue is reportedly working out a bunch of passers today, including one name that should be familiar to fans: Jake Fromm.
Fromm appeared in three games and started two for the Giants in 2021 when Jones was out with a season-ending neck injury. He completed just 27-of-60 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
The former Georgia quarterback will visit East Rutherford today, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Fromm was a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2020, so he's familiar with Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, as well as some of the current personnel on the roster.
New York is off to a surprising 3-1 start, but is banged up at quarterback heading into its London trip this weekend. Daniel Jones sprained his ankle in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, while backup Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion.
If neither can play, it will be third-stringer Davis Webb making his first NFL start against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.