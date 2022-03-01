Giants Were Asked If Saquon Barkley Trade Is Possible

Joe Schoen will have a lot of important decisions to make in his first year as the general manager of the New York Giants, including whether or not he should trade Saquon Barkley.

Barkley, the former No. 2 overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, finished the 2021 season with 593 rushing yards, 263 receiving yards and four total touchdowns. Unfortunately, injuries have prevented him from staying on the field.

While at the NFL Combine this Tuesday, Schoen was asked if he’d consider trading Barkley this offseason. His response was interesting to say the least.

“I’m open to anything,” Schoen told reporters. “… I’m not going to say yes to every deal, but I’m going to listen.”

Barkley is entering the final year of his rookie contract. His base salary for the 2022 season is set at $7.2 million.

An argument can be made that a trade would benefit both sides. The Giants would get receive some compensation in return for a player who could leave in free agency, and Barkley would have the chance to show what he can do in a different environment.

If Barkley wants to receive a long-term deal next offseason, he’ll need to have a strong 2022 campaign.