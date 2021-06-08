The New York Giants had a bit of news to share on Tuesday concerning running backs coach Burton Burns’ health.

The Giants began their minicamp this week. Weather-wise, it wasn’t the best week to begin off-season practices.

Summer weather has finally hit the East Coast. East Rutherford, New Jersey is expecting highs of 91 degrees with over 50 percent humidity today. Burns struggled with Tuesday’s heat.

The Giants running backs coach left Tuesday’s practice due to “heat exhaustion,” per NFL reporter Ryan Dunleavy. Luckily, it looks like he’s going to be okay. The Giants’ medical staff evaluated Burns and said he’ll be just fine.

#Giants RBs coach Burton Burns left practice today due to ‘heat exhaustion’ but team says medical staff checked him out and says he will be OK — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) June 8, 2021

The New York Giants, meanwhile, are expecting big things this upcoming season.

The Giants fell just short of winning the NFC East last season. It’s expected to be another wide-open race to the division title.

If New York’s going to have a shot, Daniel Jones – who’s entering his third year – has to take a massive step forward. Luckily for him, the Giants offense should take a massive step forward this season.

Saquon Barkley will return for the Giants after suffering a season-ending injury in 2020. New York also added potential star Kadarius Toney in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jones has no excuses to underperform this season. If he can at least cut down on turnovers and manage the offense, the Giants could be a threat to win the NFC East.