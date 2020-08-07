Giants CB DeAndre Baker Charged For Involvement In Robbery Case

It’s been an incredibly rough offseason for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker. Things took a turn for the worse on Friday, as Broward State Attorney Mike Satz announced the charges for the Georgia product.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Baker has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm. If the former first-round pick is convicted, he’d face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

Back in July, Leonard reported that Baker was being investigated for allegedly paying off witnesses to the crime. This dates back to Baker’s involvement in an armed robbery that allegedly took place in Miramar, Florida.

The Giants weren’t planning for Baker to participate in training camp this year due to his off-field troubles. Clearly, the team made the right call.

BREAKING NEWS: #Giants corner DeAndre Baker has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, per Broward State Attorney Mike Satz. If convicted, the punishment for robbery with a firearm is a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in state prison. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 7, 2020

Last season, Baker had 61 total tackles and eight passes defensed. New York’s coaching staff was frustrated with his inability to pick up the playbook.

Baker has already been placed on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt list, so he’ll be out of action for the foreseeable future. Football is the least of his concerns right now though.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar was also linked to the armed robbery that took place in May. However, prosecutors have declined to charge Dunbar due to insufficient evidence.

A court date has not been set for Baker, but we’ll have the details when they become available.