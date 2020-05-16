Giants CB Deandre Baker Reportedly Turns Himself In

On Thursday, TMZ Sports revealed that arrest warrants were out for Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar. These two defensive backs allegedly participated in an armed robbery.

Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Grieco, blasted the police on Friday for the way they’ve handled this investigation, saying “I can’t believe Miramar PD did a virtual touchdown dance without investigating further.”

Things were much more quiet on Baker’s front until this Saturday morning. According to ESPN reporter Cameron Wolfe, the former first-round pick for the New York Giants turned himself in to the police this morning.

Considering that Baker is facing multiple charges of aggravated assault with a fire arm and armed robbery, it’s not all that surprising that he turned himself in.

Giants CB DeAndre Baker turned himself in this morning on his arrest warrant for armed robbery. His lawyer urges not to rush to judgment. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 16, 2020

Baker’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, released a statement early this morning on this subject.

“Reports are correct that DeAndre turned himself in this morning. I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved,” Cohen said. “Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don’t rush to judgement.”

The Giants have already released a statement on this troubling situation.

“We are aware of the situation,” New York said on Thursday. “We have been in contact with Deandre and we have no further comment at this time.”

Now all eyes shift over to Dunbar, who is also wanted by the police. The Seattle Seahawks sent a fifth-round pick to the Washington Redskins in exchange for Dunbar back in March.