Giants Coach Joe Judge Offers Update On QB Daniel Jones

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys with a concussion. So what is his status looking like for Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams?

Speaking to the media, Giants head coach Joe Judge said that Jones is “on track” to play against the Rams. However, he will not practice for the Giants on Wednesday.

Jones went 5-for-13 passing for 98 yards and had nine rushing yards before suffering his concussion. The Giants went on to lose to Dallas, 44-20, falling to 1-4 on the season.

Judge needs Jones to get back on the field as soon as he’s able. His future with the Giants may very well depend on it – as does Jones’.

Joe Judge says Daniel Jones is “on track,” won’t practice today, but playing on Sunday vs. #Rams is still “an option.” #Giants pic.twitter.com/8niJhGmkbY — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 13, 2021

However, Jones himself didn’t appear to get the message. He was seen with his shoulder pads going onto the field and taking snaps as QB2 behind Mike Glennon.

Daniel Jones jogging here and then taking snaps as QB2 with Mike Glennon as the 1. Strange times #Giants pic.twitter.com/hazPaQS4e3 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 13, 2021

Daniel Jones has done a good job of cutting down on the turnovers so far this season. He’s thrown just one interception so far this year compared to the five he had through five games last year.

But Jones’ improved ball security hasn’t translated to much in terms of wins. He’s 1-4 this year and 9-22 overall since taking over the Giants’ starting job in the middle of 2019.

At the end of this season, the Giants will need to determine whether they pick up his fifth-year option. They need him to continue playing well in order to make that decision easier.

As for Joe Judge, the honeymoon has long since ended. Unless he demonstrates tangible progress with the team, he’ll be on thin ice down the stretch.