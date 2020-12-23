Giants Coach Joe Judge Sends Clear Message About QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants invested an early draft pick in 2019 to select Daniel Jones as their next quarterback. However, there is still some uncertainty surrounding his future with the franchise.

Jones had a promising rookie year with the Giants, completing 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He hasn’t exactly taken that second-year leap though, as he only has 2,462 passing yards and eight touchdown passes through Week 15.

One of the issues for Jones this year is that he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury. It kept him out of action this past weekend against the Cleveland Browns.

Due to his turnover issues and recent hamstring injury, there have been plenty of outside conversations about the Giants potentially moving on from Jones this offseason. Well, head coach Joe Judge put those talks to rest this afternoon.

When asked if Jones will be New York’s quarterback next year and beyond, Judge said “Daniel Jones is our quarterback.”

Joe Judge just spoke really highly of Daniel Jones and says, "This guy has earned my respect." Then asked about whether he's had time to think about Daniel Jones being their QB next year and beyond, he didn't flinch. "Daniel Jones is our quarterback." #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 23, 2020

Judge also told reporters “This guy has earned my respect,” when talking about Jones.

This is a very strong indication that Jones will be the starting quarterback for the G-Men in 2021. After all, he’s just 23 years old and hasn’t been able to get comfortable in Jason Garrett’s system just yet.

It’s possible that Jones isn’t the answer for the Giants, but they seem intent on giving him another chance to prove he can be the face of their franchise.

[Jordan Raanan]