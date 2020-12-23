Giants Coach Joe Judge’s Comment About Christmas Is Going Viral

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has his team hot on the NFC East leading Washington Football Team’s tail heading into the final two weeks of the season. With Christmas breaks likely to distract his team, he had a message about the holiday that is quickly going viral.

Appearing on Good Morning Football on Wednesday, Judge declared that he wants less focus on the holidays. He wants his to focus more on their Week 16 tilt with the Baltimore Ravens.

“With all due respect to Christmas, let’s forget about Christmas for a little while and focus on the Ravens,” Judge said.

Reactions to Judge’s comments have been pretty hilarious. On social media, some are comparing him to Scrooge, while others are praising him for being a tough head coach.

Joe Judge’s team needs to beat the Ravens to stay alive in the NFC East title chase. A Giants loss and a Washington win over the Carolina Panthers this week knocks them out of the playoffs.

Given how poorly the team played in their loss to the Cleveland Browns, the team has some work to do.

If Christmas has to be sacrificed at the altar of returning to the playoffs, Judge, his players, and (if we’re being honest) most Giants fans would be willing to give it up.

