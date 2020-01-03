After a second-straight disappointing season under Pat Shurmur, the New York Giants decided to move on. The front office hasn’t revealed when it’ll complete its coaching search, but there are a few known candidates on its radar.

Baylor coach Matt Rhule is the most popular name on the list for the Giants. His work with the Bears this season was impressive, leading the team to an 11-3 record and appearance in the Big 12 Championship.

Not only is New York showing interest in college coaches, it’s interviewing former NFL coaches with playoff experience.

On Friday, the Giants confirmed that Mike McCarthy met with the team to discuss the job opening.

McCarthy had several great moments with the Green Bay Packers, but his relationship with the franchise deteriorated over time.

The Giants aren’t the only team that has shown interest in McCarthy. Both the Browns and Panthers have scheduled interviews with the former Super Bowl champion.

The Giants have interviewed Mike McCarthy for head coach position Details ⤵️ — New York Giants (@Giants) January 3, 2020

McCarthy had a 125-77-2 record with the Packers. There were teams that showed interest in him on the coaching market last season, yet none sent him an offer.

It’d be interesting to see how McCarthy would work with Daniel Jones at quarterback and Saquon Barkley at running back.

We’ll continue providing updates on all the latest coaching rumors in the NFL.