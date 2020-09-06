The Spun

Giants Have Released Former 1st Round Wide Receiver

A New York Giants helmet sitting on the field.LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 03: The helmet of running back Ahmad Bradshaw #44 of the New York Giants sits on the grass before the start of the Giants and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on December 3, 2012 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New York Giants have released a former first-round NFL Draft pick wide receiver.

Corey Coleman, 26, was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The former Baylor Bears star played in Cleveland for just two seasons. He’s since spent time with the Bills and the Patriots.

The 5-foot-11 wide receiver has been with the Giants since 2018. He played in eight games for New York that season, but missed 2019 with a torn ACL.

Coleman had reportedly looked good in training camp, with many expecting him to be the Giants’ No. 4 wide receiver. Unfortunately, New York decided to waive the former first-round NFL Draft pick on Sunday.

The Giants announced the decision this afternoon.

Coleman was one of three players who were waived on Sunday to make room for the players the team picked up off of waivers. Offensive lineman Chad Slade and safety Sean Chandler were also waived by the NFC East franchise.

Coleman is still young, so perhaps another NFL franchise will look to take a shot on the former first-round pick. There’s clearly some talent to work with.

New York is scheduled to open the 2020 NFL regular season on Monday, Sept. 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kickoff is set for 7:10 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.


