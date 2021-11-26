Giants Could Be Without 2 Starting WRs Again This Weekend

The New York Giants may not be at full strength this Sunday in a pivotal NFC East battle against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Two starting wideouts, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard, were off to the side working with trainers during Friday’s practice, according to a report.

“No change in the status of Giants S Logan Ryan, says Joe Judge. He still needs his two negative COVID tests and is likely out for Sunday. WRs Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard will work with trainers today, so their status is in doubt, too,” said Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Kadarius Toney flashes superstar potential when he’s healthy. The rookie out of Florida has caught 35 passes for 392 yards this season.

Sterling Shepard, meanwhile, has posted similar numbers. The 28-year-old has 32 catches for 324 yards and one touchdown this year.

The Giants are trying to bounce back after suffering a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday. It was an ugly outing by New York in all three phases of the game.

The good news is that Saquon Barkley was finally able to return to the football field. The bad news is he didn’t make much of an impact (six carries for 25 yards and six catches for 31 yards).

If both Toney and Shepard can’t give it a go on Sunday against the Eagles, Barkley will need a massive game for the Giants to take down the Eagles.