Giants Could Reportedly Have Big Return Monday Night

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 28: Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on July 28, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Giants are off to a surprising 2-0 start, largely on the strength of their defense.

Now, Big Blue's stop unit could be getting a major boost for Monday night's showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Linebackers Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux, who each missed the first two games with injuries, are reportedly trending in the right direction.

Thibodeaux, who suffered a sprained MCL during the team's second preseason game, and Ojulari, who tweaked a calf in practice in August, have been working their way back. Reportedly, both ramped up their workload this week.

“I got really involved today, so I really was able to open it up and do some things,” Thibodeaux said Wednesday, via Giants Wire. “Today (I) had a lot of progress. Was able to open it up and do a lot of things. So yeah, today I’m definitely confident.”

On Thursday, Giants beat writer Art Stapleton shared video of Thibodeaux working against fellow rookie Evan Neal during drills.

We should get more clarity on Thibodeaux and Ojulari's statuses as we get into the weekend. Fans should be cautiously optimistic right now it seems.

The Giants and Cowboys will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday night on ESPN from MetLife Stadium.