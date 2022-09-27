Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday.

Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.

He only played two offensive snaps, both against Tennessee in Week 2, but was a core special teamer for Big Blue.

Williams' release seems to indicate the Giants are preparing for additional moves. Most notably, New York has to do something about the wide receiver position.

Sterling Shepard was lost for the year with a torn ACL last night, and Wan'Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney are also banged up. Kenny Golladay has been ineffective and unhappy through three games.

At the very least, the Giants seem likely to promote another receiver or two from the practice squad, though there is a small chance they could look outside the organization for reinforcements.