Giants Have Reportedly Made A Decision On GM Dave Gettleman

The New York Giants’ disappointing 2020 campaign came to an end on Sunday. In his first season at the helm, head coach Joe Judge led the team to a 6-10 record, falling short of the NFC East title by just a game.

Many fans anxiously awaited to see if there would be an major personnel changes in the Giants front office, particularly as it pertained to general manager to Dave Gettleman.

However, it looks like the third-year executive will be back in New York next season.

According to Paul Schwartz of the York Post, the Giants ownership will move forward into 2021 with Gettleman at general manager. The organization feels like the team is headed in the right direction with their current leadership group and roster.

Now, that simply needs to manifest itself on the football field.

Giants co-owner John Mara will meet with the media alongside Gettleman to talk about the state of the team later this week.

Since Gettleman joined the organization, the Giants have mostly gone through a re-building stage. Through his three years with the team, New York is 15-33. However, the team continues to slowly build out its roster through the draft.

Despite having a shaky track record in the past, Gettleman made some well-liked moves in free agency last off-season, a trend that New York fans hope will continue.

The Giants only narrowly missed out on postseason in 2020 as well. After handling their own business against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, New York needed the Eagles to take down Washington in the nightcap.

However, Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson pulled starting quarterback Jalen Hurts going into the fourth quarter with his team trailing by three. Back-up Nate Sudfeld entered the game and looked overmatched by the Washington defense. The Football Team tacked on a field goal in the fourth and captured the NFC East crown with the victory.

Although 2020 can be considered a wash, Gettleman will only have so much time to turn the organization around. If he can’t, he could find himself without a job as soon as next season.