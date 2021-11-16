Giants Get Encouraging News On Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants were hoping that having a bye this past weekend would help speed along Saquon Barkley’s recovery and that he would have a chance to play by the time the team was back on the field in Week 11.

A latest update indicated that the Giants may get their wish.

Barkley, who returned to practice on Monday after the bye week, reportedly “looked pretty good” during his workout, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

There’s now some significant hope within the organization that he’ll play in the Giants Week 11 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) "looked pretty good" upon his return to practice Monday following bye week; hope is he plays Week 11 (via @MikeGarafolo)https://t.co/b6BMF6lpSV pic.twitter.com/4QQTLEcNmQ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 16, 2021

Barkley played in just a little over four games before he went down with an ankle injury in the Giants fifth game against the Dallas Cowboys. He’s been sidelined ever since, leaving New York with a gaping hole in its a backfield.

The Giants have chosen to be cautious with Barkley, given that he played in just two games last year before suffering a torn ACL. There’s some concern that the two lower-body injuries could give the former offensive Rookie of the Year problems if he doesn’t completely heal before trying to get back on the field.

That being said, New York will want him back in the starting lineup as soon as possible. Before injuring his ankle, Barkley was rounding back into his Pro Bowl form as both a rusher and a pass-catcher.

In five games this season, the 24-year-old has racked up 195 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while tacking on 130 yards in the passing game and a receiving score.

There’s no doubt that Barkley gives the Giants’ offense another dimension, so the team will be closely monitoring his status through the week.

New York will then take on Tampa Bay next Monday night.