Giants “Expected” To Be Without Starting QB Daniel Jones This Weekend

Daniel Jones is unlikely to play this Sunday when the Giants take on the Miami Dolphins out of the AFC East.

Jones suffered a neck strain on Sunday during the Giants’ 13-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He played the entire game despite suffering the injury on the second play of the game.

However, it doesn’t sound like Jones will be able to tough it out a second time this coming Sunday.

Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Jones isn’t expected to start on Sunday. Instead, backup Mike Glennon will start in his place.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones is considered week-to-week because of his neck strain and backup Mike Glennon is now expected to start Sunday against Miami, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2021

It’s plausible Daniel Jones doesn’t just miss this Sunday’s game, but is out for an extended period of time.

The Giants’ upcoming schedule features the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 5, Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 12 and the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 19.

Daniel Jones does have a strained neck that puts the next few weeks in doubt, per sources. Puts Mike Glennon in line to start vs. Dolphins. We've seen how tough Jones is before though. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 1, 2021

This is a pretty significant setback for Daniel Jones, who’s led the Giants to two wins in their last three games.

The Giants made a big change to their offensive game-plan for last Sunday’s game. Freddie Kitchens, who took over for the recently-fired Jason Garrett at offensive coordinator, had players wear wrist-bands for the Eagles game. Jones believes it made a difference.

“I thought it went well,” Jones said, via NJ.com. “Something we practiced throughout the week and got used to over the course of the week. I thought the communication was good. The way we were calling it in, we used it a good bit.”