Giants Have Reportedly Hired A New Offensive Coordinator

The New York Giants‘ coaching staff is starting to take shape. Moments ago, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo said the G-Men are expected to hire Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka as their offensive coordinator.

Earlier this week, the Giants were targeting Ken Dorsey as their offensive coordinator. He ultimately accepted the same role on the Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff.

Kafka, 34, spent several years in the NFL as a quarterback. He then became a graduate assistant for Northwestern in 2016.

The Chiefs hired Kafka as an offensive quality control coach in 2017. The following season, he was promoted to quarterbacks coach.

In 2020, the Chiefs added passing game coordinator to Kafka’s list of responsibilities. It’s fair to say he did a fine job in Kansas City.

Now, Kafka will be tasked with getting the best out of Daniel Jones.

Kafka doesn’t have experience as an offensive coordinator, but at least one player on the Chiefs believes he’s ready for this moment.

“Mike’s gonna be a great HC someday,” an anonymous Chiefs player told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “He’s a quarterback, you know? He thinks like he’s still playing, which helps a lot, and he’s been great for us. No doubt he will succeed calling plays.”

Time will tell if Kafka can have success alongside Giants head coach Brian Daboll.