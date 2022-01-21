Giants “Expected” To Interview 2 Candidates On Saturday

Now that they have their general manager in place, the New York Giants are apparently going to work quickly to narrow down their head coaching finalists. And the two coaches on their radar for this weekend have close ties to the man they just hired.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Giants are expected to interview Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier this weekend. Per the report, newly-appointed general manager Joe Schoen is still in Buffalo and will conduct the interviews.

Daboll is widely credited with the incredible rise of quarterback Josh Allen into the ranks of the elite. Combine that with years of experience working under Bill Belichick and Nick Saban before joining the Bills, and he’s rapidly become a wildly popular candidate.

Frazier has similarly re-energized the Bills defense and is considered one of the top defensive minds in the NFL. He also has prior head coaching experience from a 3.5-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings and is 21-32-1 overall.

The Giants have had a devil of a time finding a replacement for Tom Coughlin since his departure in 2015. They’ve hired and fired three replacements since 2016, each after just two years, recording just one winning season during that span.

Fortunately, Giants general manager Joe Schoen has plenty of assets to work with in the NFL Draft. There are a few players that can potentially be traded too if he wants to really get this rebuild going.

The job is much more enticing now than it appeared to be two weeks ago. And maybe the Giants are finally on the right track.

