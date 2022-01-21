Giants Reportedly “Expected” To Speak With 3 Coaching Candidates

The New York Giants made a signifiant move this Friday, hiring Joe Schoen as their new general manager. With this matter taken care of, the team can now shift its attention over to its coaching search.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, there are at least three candidates that will get to interview with the Giants. Those three candidates are former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Earlier this Friday, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said Daboll is a “person of interest” in the Giants’ conversations with general manager candidates.

Daboll has a connection with Schoen due to their history in Buffalo. Perhaps they’ll join forces on the Giants this offseason.

Giants are expected to request permission to speak with former Dolphins' HC Brian Flores for their HC position, per sources. Flores is from Brooklyn and Giants would represent a homecoming. Giants also expected to speak with Dan Quinn and Brian Daboll, amongst others. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2022

Flores is also an interesting candidate for the Giants’ job opening. NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently reported that Deshaun Watson would love to be coached by Flores in New York.

“Sources say Deshaun Watson has expressed a strong desire internally to play for the Giants — ideally with Brian Flores coaching — where he could also reestablish his brand in the league’s top market,” Schultz said on Twitter.

As for Quinn, his résumé speaks for itself. He had a lot of success as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and we all saw how much better the Cowboys’ defense looked with him calling the plays.