Giants Fans Are Loving Joe Judge’s Press Conference

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Giants introduced new head coach Joe Judge. The former New England Patriots special teams coordinator reportedly stunned owner John Mara and the Giants during his interview.

During his press conference, Judge did the same to reporters and fans.

The former Patriots assistant made it clear what he wants from his team. Judge said he expects the Giants to reflect the region by being a blue-collar, hard working, old school and physical team.

It’s clear to fans and analysts alike that Judge is intense, but could be just what the Giants need to take the next step.

You’re starting to see why Joe Judge blew the Giants away in his interview. https://t.co/bsvUZRzqm0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2020

Judge takes over a team that seems set at several key positions for years. Quarterback Daniel Jones showcased why he was the No. 6 pick in the draft during his rookie season. Although he struggled with turnovers, Jones flashed the potential to become a Pro Bowl quarterback.

The entire NFL knows what the Giants have in star running back Saquon Barkley as well. New York needs to add a legitimate threat at wide receiver – which the team can do in the draft this year – but the pieces are there for success.

Now we’ll wait and see if Judge is the right man to lead the team.