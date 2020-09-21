Giants Fans Concerned With Saquon Barkley’s Social Media Decision

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley pulled an interesting move on social media following today’s devastating injury.

Barkley, arguably the most-talented running back in the NFL, suffered a potentially season-ending injury on Sunday.

Reports indicate that Barkley like tore his ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. The running back will reportedly undergo tests on Monday.

Giants fear RB Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL today, sources tell me and @JordanRaanan. One source said the torn ACL was “certainly within the realm” but there will be more tests Monday to make a full and complete determination. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

Barkley is understandably frustrated by the latest injury. It’s brutal news for the Giants’ best offensive player.

The former Penn State star reportedly pulled an interesting move on his Instagram page following the injury. He’s reportedly deleted all of his photos except for one.

From the New York Post:

Giants running back Saquon Barkley appeared to delete all but one Instagram post — a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant — the same day the Pro Bowler suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury in the Giants’ 17-13 loss to the Bears. Barkley, coming off a disappointing Week 1 loss against the Steelers, still identifies himself as the running back for the Giants in his bio, but photos of him in a Big Blue uniform were nowhere to be found.

Of course, everything is just speculation at this point, but Giants fans are concerned with the move. It wouldn’t be surprising if Barkley is frustrated with the franchise.

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is under contract in New York through the 2021 season. If he’s out for the season, it will be an interesting offseason contract-wise. Typically, players will look to sign an extension before the final year of their rookie deal. Of course, a devastating injury could put a wrench into those plans.