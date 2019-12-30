The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: The Giants Have Fired Head Coach Pat Shurmur

Giants coach Pat Shurmur looking on.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 09: Head coach Pat Shurmur of the New York Giants looks on in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on September 9, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

According to numerous reports, the New York Giants have fired head coach Pat Shurmur after two seasons. The move came the morning after a 34-17 loss to division rival Philadelphia to end the 2019 season.

Shurmur, in two seasons, finished with a 9-23 record. The Giants went 4-12 this past season and finished third in the NFC East.

Shurmur’s firing does not come as a surprise. Most believed that despite the fact that he’d only been head coach for two years, he wasn’t moving the franchise in the right direction. Management will now turn its attention to finding his replacement.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news. He notes that whoever the Giants hire will be the third different head coach in five years. Ben McAdoo, Shurmur’s predecessor, lasted just two seasons as well.

Despite the team’s poor record the past two years, it will be regarded as a good job. The Giants have a good young quarterback in Daniel Jones and one of the best running backs in the league in Saquon Barkley. The defense has been the biggest issue since Shurmur took over.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Giants go with someone from the professional ranks or whether they take a look at some college head coaches. Baylor’s Matt Rhule is a hot name and could be a quality candidate.

The team is expected to announce the move on Monday morning.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]