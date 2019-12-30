Breaking: The Giants Have Fired Head Coach Pat Shurmur

According to numerous reports, the New York Giants have fired head coach Pat Shurmur after two seasons. The move came the morning after a 34-17 loss to division rival Philadelphia to end the 2019 season.

Shurmur, in two seasons, finished with a 9-23 record. The Giants went 4-12 this past season and finished third in the NFC East.

Shurmur’s firing does not come as a surprise. Most believed that despite the fact that he’d only been head coach for two years, he wasn’t moving the franchise in the right direction. Management will now turn its attention to finding his replacement.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news. He notes that whoever the Giants hire will be the third different head coach in five years. Ben McAdoo, Shurmur’s predecessor, lasted just two seasons as well.

Despite the team’s poor record the past two years, it will be regarded as a good job. The Giants have a good young quarterback in Daniel Jones and one of the best running backs in the league in Saquon Barkley. The defense has been the biggest issue since Shurmur took over.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Giants go with someone from the professional ranks or whether they take a look at some college head coaches. Baylor’s Matt Rhule is a hot name and could be a quality candidate.

The team is expected to announce the move on Monday morning.