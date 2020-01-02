The Spun

Giants GM Dave Gettleman Admits He Made A Mistake

Dave Gettleman of the New York Giants.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 23: General Manager Dave Gettleman of the New York Giants during the pregame against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Dave Gettleman took over as the Giants’ General Manager at the end of the 2017 regular season. With a difficult rebuild ahead of him, common sense warranted Gettleman a full year to right the ship.

After a 4-12 campaign in 2018, the trajectory could only go up. It seemed that the pieces were in place for a successful 2019 season. But another 4-12 season, coming in Gettleman’s second year, has Giants fans worried.

Gettleman’s made multiple questionable decisions during his time with New York. But he’s failed to take ownership for them – that is, until Thursday afternoon.

The Giants’ GM has admitted he made a mistake in assuming the Giants could compete for the NFC East Division title while simultaneously going through a rebuild.

“I thought we could do both at the same time and I was wrong,” Gettleman admitted on ESPN Radio, via Art Stapleton.

Gettleman has clearly misjudged the Giants’ roster and the perceived talent within. This isn’t a good sign for the New York franchise.

But it is a breath of fresh air for Gettleman to admit a mistake – something he’s seemingly been incapable of doing as general manager. Hopefully, this is the wake-up call the Giants need to eventually compete in the NFC.

As for now, an NFC East Division title seems far away given the current state of the Giants.


