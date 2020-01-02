Giants GM Dave Gettleman Admits He Made A Mistake

Dave Gettleman took over as the Giants’ General Manager at the end of the 2017 regular season. With a difficult rebuild ahead of him, common sense warranted Gettleman a full year to right the ship.

After a 4-12 campaign in 2018, the trajectory could only go up. It seemed that the pieces were in place for a successful 2019 season. But another 4-12 season, coming in Gettleman’s second year, has Giants fans worried.

Gettleman’s made multiple questionable decisions during his time with New York. But he’s failed to take ownership for them – that is, until Thursday afternoon.

The Giants’ GM has admitted he made a mistake in assuming the Giants could compete for the NFC East Division title while simultaneously going through a rebuild.

“I thought we could do both at the same time and I was wrong,” Gettleman admitted on ESPN Radio, via Art Stapleton.

Gettleman on @TMKSESPN says several times that he made a miscalculation that Giants could compete and rebuild simultaneously. “I thought we could do both at the same time and I was wrong.” — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 2, 2020

Gettleman has clearly misjudged the Giants’ roster and the perceived talent within. This isn’t a good sign for the New York franchise.

But it is a breath of fresh air for Gettleman to admit a mistake – something he’s seemingly been incapable of doing as general manager. Hopefully, this is the wake-up call the Giants need to eventually compete in the NFC.

As for now, an NFC East Division title seems far away given the current state of the Giants.