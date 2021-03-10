Over his first two seasons in the NFL, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has shown flashes of a franchise quarterback.

Unfortunately, those flashes have surfaced few and far between. The former Duke standout has struggled with turnovers, with a combined 22 interceptions and 17 fumbles in his first two seasons.

Rumors linked the Giants to several free agent quarterbacks given Jones’ struggles. However, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman made it clear Jones is their quarterback.

“We’ve had Daniel for two years; we’ve done the evaluation on him and we really believe he’s the guy. No reason to go look,” Gettleman said, via NFL.com.

Here’s more from Gettleman:

“What we’re doing isn’t fantasy football, we’re not playing, we’re not doing that. We’ve got a conviction on him, he’s everything we want, he’s got all the physical skills and again I say this all the time, the kid just finished his second year of NFL football. How many of us after two years at our new job were great? No, we all start at point ‘A’ and we hopefully get to point ‘Z,’ but the one common denominator is it takes time. Everybody has to understand that. We believe in Daniel and that’s where it is.”

Jones and the Giants finished the 2020 season on a 5-3 run en route to a 6-10 overall record.

The team nearly won the conference thanks to a strong finish to the season. Jones will need more of that if he hopes to hold onto the starting job beyond 2021.