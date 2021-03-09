Giants GM Sums Up The Team’s Mindset On QB Daniel Jones

It’s that time of year again when NFL teams need to seriously consider making a quarterback change ahead of the upcoming season. The New York Giants are in such a situation with Daniel Jones.

The 23-year-old has already spent two years with the Giants, making 26 starts during his young career. In that span, Jones has completed 62.2 percent of his throws for 5,970 yards and 35 touchdowns with 22 picks. He’s also proved to be an effective rusher, picking up 702 yards and three scores on the ground over the past two seasons.

The jury is split on whether or not the Giants should stick with Jones moving forward. He’s turnover prone and tends to be an inconsistent passer. The former Duke star is still young, though, and has displayed flashes of brilliance throughout his young career.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman told reporters on Tuesday he believes Jones is the “guy.” In other words, New York isn’t looking to make a quarterback change this off-season, instead sticking with Jones for at least another year.

“We really believe he’s the guy,” Gettleman said of Jones on Tuesday. “We’ve got a conviction on him. He’s got all the physical skills. How many of us after two years are great at our job? We believe in Daniel.”

General Manager, Dave Gettleman on Daniel Jones: "We really believe he's the guy. We've got a conviction on him. He's got all the physical skills. How many of us after two years are great at our job? We believe in Daniel."

This will be a pivotal year for Daniel Jones.

The Giants are equipped to win the NFC East next season. If Jones fails to do so, it may be his final year as the starting quarterback of the New York Giants.

In this make-or-break league, subpar quarterback play isn’t acceptable. Jones has to produce at a higher rate or he could be shown the exit by 2022.