Giants Announce Injury Update For WR Golden Tate

It’s been a turbulent season for New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate.

The veteran receiver hasn’t been a focal point of the Giants offense this season. He’s caught just 22 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns in seven games of action this year.

Tate has been extremely vocal about his lack of offensive touches this year, and the Giants heard him loud and clear. Rather than giving Tate what he desires (more passes thrown his way), New York took a different approach. The Giants benched Tate last week – he didn’t even make the trip for New York’s game versus Washington.

To make matters worse, it’s looking unlikely Tate will play this coming weekend. The Giants receiver suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s practice. He is being evaluated by the medical staff, but it’s safe to say his status for this weekend’s game is up in the air.

Via #NYG: Golden Tate sustained knee injury late in practice. He is being evaluated by medical staff. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 12, 2020

This has become a nightmarish season for Golden Tate. He just hasn’t been the player the Giants were expecting this season, especially in a year quarterback Daniel Jones needs all the help he can get.

Tate’s complaints regarding a lack of offensive touches clearly wasn’t a smart decision. Giants head coach Joe Judge isn’t tolerant of those kinds of actions. But that’s the last thing Tate has to worry about at the moment.

A week after getting benched, Tate is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game. Except this time, it’s because of an injury.