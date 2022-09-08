Giants Had Interest In Russell Wilson: NFL World Reacts

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Before the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, they received interest from a few NFC teams, including the New York Giants.

After missing out on Wilson, the G-Men declined Daniel Jones' fifth-year option. The front office then signed Tyrod Taylor to a two-year contract.

While there may be some disagreement about Jones' outlook for the 2022 season and beyond, it's apparent that New York looked elsewhere for help at the quarterback position.

With Jones' rookie deal set to expire after this season, the Giants should be in the market for a quarterback next offseason. Obviously, the fans in the Big Apple would've been thrilled if the front office acquired Wilson.

Since entering the league in 2019, Jones has completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 8,398 yards with 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Between their interest in Wilson and decision to sign Taylor, the Giants have made it very clear they're not sold on Jones as their franchise quarterback. It'll be up to him to change the organization's mind.

The Giants will start the regular season on the road against the Tennessee Titans.