Giants Have Notable Head Coach Interview Sunday Morning

The New York Giants locked down their general manager of choice earlier this week, hiring former Buffalo Bills executive Joe Schoen to fill the post. With that box now checked, the organization can fully turn its focus to finding a new head coach.

The Giants seem to be plugging away in that process, after scheduling another interview for Sunday morning.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, New York is interviewing Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on Sunday. The 55-year-old assistant is less than 24 hours removed from coaching one of his best games of his career and will now follow that performance up by getting a huge opportunity of his own.

The #Giants are interviewing #Bengals DC Lou Anarumo for their head coaching job this morning, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2022

Anarumo coached a masterpiece in Cincinnati’s divisional round victory over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday afternoon. The Bengals forced three interceptions from quarterback Ryan Tannehill and held the Titans to just 1-for-8 on third downs on their way to a 19-16 road victory.

Anarumo joined the Bengals in 2019 and has served as the organization’s defensive coordinator for the last three seasons. Each year, Cincinnati’s defense has shown some significant improvement and ranked near the middle of the pack in 2021.

Prior to coming to the Bengals, Anarumo boasted stints in the NFL with the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins, primarily as a defensive backs coach. He also spent a number of years at the college level with Purdue, Marshall, Harvard, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Syracuse and Wagner.

Anarumo will be the third candidate to interview for the Giants head coaching job, joining Buffalo Bills assistants Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to have his interview with New York on Monday.

With Schoen just coming into the building, New York still has a ways to go in its search process, but is now well on its way heading into the last week of January.