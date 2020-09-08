Giants Have Officially Released 2019 First-Round Pick

With the regular season just about ready to begin, the New York Giants have officially parted ways with one of their first-round picks from 2019. After dealing with several months of off-field drama, the front office has waived DeAndre Baker.

New York traded up in the 2019 draft in order to take Baker. The Georgia product was one of the most intriguing cornerbacks from his class, but there were concerns about his character.

Unfortunately those character concerns were on display this year, when Baker was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm. This allegedly took place back in May during a house party in Miramar, Florida.

Baker was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List in July, so the second-year cornerback wouldn’t have been able to play this season anyway. Nonetheless, the Giants felt it was time to finally cut ties with Baker.

We have waived CB DeAndre Baker Details: https://t.co/kKUCVtjWW3 pic.twitter.com/ECqwBs6BTc — New York Giants (@Giants) September 8, 2020

In terms of value, the G-Men basically wasted a first-round pick back in 2019. That being said, the front office couldn’t really keep Baker on the roster and constantly deal with questions about his situation.

Besides, there is a chance that Baker’s pro career is over. If he’s convicted, he’ll face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

During his rookie season, Baker had 61 tackles and eight passes defensed. The coaching staff was hoping he’d take that next step this fall.

Since the Giants no longer have Baker in their secondary, the pressure will be on James Bradberry and Corey Ballentine to perform at a high level.