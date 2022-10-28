Giants Have "Particular Interest" In Trade For 1 Wide Receiver

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 11: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during warm ups ahead of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New York Giants made a splash on Thursday, trading away wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a third-round compensatory pick and a sixth-round pick.

With Toney no longer on the roster, the G-Men could scan the trade market for an upgrade at wide receiver.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports, the Giants have interest in Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy, a former first-round pick out of Alabama, has a preexisting relationship with Giants head coach Brian Daboll. They were both in Tuscaloosa in 2017.

From Vacchiano's report:

According to multiple league sources, receivers like Denver's Jerry Jeudy, Houston's Brandin Cooks and Carolina's D.J. Moore could all be available. And the Giants have a particular interest in the 6-foot-1, 193-pound Jeudy, one league source said. Jeudy's even something of a known commodity to them since he was a freshman at Alabama in 2017 when Daboll was the offensive coordinator there.

It's unclear if the Broncos are willing to deal Jeudy before the deadline.

Jeudy has 24 receptions for 386 yards and two touchdowns this season.

What makes Jeudy such an intriguing candidate is that he has two years of team control remaining on his rookie contract.

The trade deadline is set for Nov. 1. We'll find out then if Jeudy is staying in the Mile High City.